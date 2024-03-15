CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 3,664 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,868. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

