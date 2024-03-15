CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,043. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

