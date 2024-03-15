CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $5.67 on Friday, reaching $372.54. 687,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,034. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $243.52 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

