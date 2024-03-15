CGN Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 472,485 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.