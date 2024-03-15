CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $91.00. 338,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,206. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $93.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.