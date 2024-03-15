CGN Advisors LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,611. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

