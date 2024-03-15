CGN Advisors LLC Sells 944 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. 1,398,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

