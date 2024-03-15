CGN Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. 915,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.