Charles M. Lyon Sells 7,858 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $535,208.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
StoneX Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
