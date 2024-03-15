Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 9,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.91. 772,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,574. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.76.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

