Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

