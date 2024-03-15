Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.21. 115,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

