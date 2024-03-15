Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 126,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,577. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

