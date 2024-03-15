Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.33. 3,221,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

