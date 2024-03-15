Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,552,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.29. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $297.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

