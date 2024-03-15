Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,705,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

