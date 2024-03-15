China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.73

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 23665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.92.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.