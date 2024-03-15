China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the February 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHNR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

