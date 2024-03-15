Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.10.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

