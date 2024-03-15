CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.7 %

CHS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

