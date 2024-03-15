Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 87,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

