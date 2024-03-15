Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 92,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 100,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$33.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.10.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

