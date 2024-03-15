Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.09. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 715,156 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 379,931 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

