Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.38. 2,077,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,686,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.28 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

