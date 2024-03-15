Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 29,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,195,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,387,629. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

