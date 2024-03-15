CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 7.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.70. 22,887,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 35,309,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

