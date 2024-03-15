CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1936400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
CMC Metals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.
CMC Metals Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Metals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.