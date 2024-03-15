Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.