Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 100,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,965. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.