Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,535,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

