Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Update

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 14th total of 255,200 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent Suen bought 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,079,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 96,667 shares of company stock worth $118,800. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collective Audience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Collective Audience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Collective Audience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Collective Audience Trading Down 0.9 %

Collective Audience Company Profile

NASDAQ CAUD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 50,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,362. Collective Audience has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $38.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99.

