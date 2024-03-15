Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10,146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,176 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,783,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,671,768. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

