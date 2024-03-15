CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) vs. ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Financial Contrast

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 1 0 0 0 1.00 CommScope 2 6 0 0 1.75

CommScope has a consensus target price of $4.43, suggesting a potential upside of 203.65%. Given CommScope’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than ZTE.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A CommScope -21.64% -7.18% 1.47%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 2.92 CommScope $5.79 billion 0.05 -$1.45 billion ($7.14) -0.20

ZTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments. The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. It offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Claremont, North Carolina.

