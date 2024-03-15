Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.78. 84,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 596,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $21,890,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

