COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells $166,529.20 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50.
- On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMPS remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMPASS Pathways
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.