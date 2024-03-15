COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells $166,529.20 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50.

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPS remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

