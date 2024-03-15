Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 509 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

