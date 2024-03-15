Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

