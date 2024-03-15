Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

