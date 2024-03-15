Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAA opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

