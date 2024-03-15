Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $98.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

