Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 850 Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.