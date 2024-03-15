Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

