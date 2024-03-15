Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,208 shares of company stock worth $1,283,562 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $243.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $254.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.