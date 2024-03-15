Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

