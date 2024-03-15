Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

View Our Latest Report on VLTO

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.