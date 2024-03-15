Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Down 39.1% in February

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of CDT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.41. 20,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Conduit Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

