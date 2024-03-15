Conflux (CFX) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $285.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,059.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00598104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00129931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00204644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00131410 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,980,145,577 coins and its circulating supply is 3,842,630,974 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,980,008,422.4 with 3,842,508,409.17 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36626334 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $196,945,553.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

