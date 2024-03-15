Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Conn’s Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.
About Conn’s
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
