Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Conn’s Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

