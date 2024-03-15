Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 77.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

