Contrasting Oddity Tech (ODD) & Its Rivals

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oddity Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors -19.10% 6.39% -8.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million $58.53 million 44.12 Oddity Tech Competitors $4.80 billion $281.91 million 39.92

This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oddity Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oddity Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oddity Tech Competitors 142 1177 1309 33 2.46

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $52.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

